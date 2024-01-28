Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VBR opened at $178.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.