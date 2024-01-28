Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $423.81 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $429.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.10 and a 200-day moving average of $380.81.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

