Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,761 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCOFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

