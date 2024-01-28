Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 324,066 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324,066 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 241,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 136,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 45,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 628,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 56.63%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.