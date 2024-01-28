Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Up 71.4% in January

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Burtech Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 138,100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 300,600 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Burtech Acquisition by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 447,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 237,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Burtech Acquisition by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 81,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BRKH opened at $10.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. Burtech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

