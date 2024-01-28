BV Financial, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BVFL) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

BV Financial’s (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 29th. BV Financial had issued 9,798,980 shares in its IPO on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $97,989,800 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

BV Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

BVFL stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.11 million and a PE ratio of 9.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BV Financial has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVFL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in BV Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,983,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in BV Financial during the third quarter worth about $8,864,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in BV Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,543,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in BV Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,512,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in BV Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,373,000.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

