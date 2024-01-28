byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Short Interest Down 30.4% in January

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:BYNO opened at $11.07 on Friday. byNordic Acquisition has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $11.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,989,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

