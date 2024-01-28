Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Boosted by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after buying an additional 713,650,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after buying an additional 195,878 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,166,000 after buying an additional 564,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after buying an additional 103,213 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $770,945,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.73. 1,268,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,826. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.62 and a 1-year high of $301.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,250 shares of company stock valued at $19,593,614 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

