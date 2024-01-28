Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of CALA remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 720. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

