Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 622,475 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.50% of Calix worth $15,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,408,000 after buying an additional 195,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,769,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $352,731,000 after acquiring an additional 373,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Calix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Calix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,564,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Calix stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

