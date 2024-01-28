Callan Capital LLC Acquires 105 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,683,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,058. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.34 and a 200 day moving average of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

