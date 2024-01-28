Callan Capital LLC Acquires 9,703 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 610,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $94.02 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

