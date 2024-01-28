Callan Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,240 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $286.56. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

