Callan Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,479 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,922,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,032,000 after buying an additional 1,079,656 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,137,000 after buying an additional 1,242,943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,947,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,105,000 after buying an additional 626,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $158,614,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. 1,596,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,641. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

