Callan Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.5% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,683 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Intel by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,493 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.2% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 57,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $552,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Susquehanna upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.72.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.65. 127,665,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,657,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of 111.93, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

