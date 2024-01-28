Callan Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,372,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOX stock opened at $125.37 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.89.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

