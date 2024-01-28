Callan Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80,840 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

