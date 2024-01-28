Callan Capital LLC Buys 100,000 Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Better Choice worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Better Choice by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 116,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Better Choice by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Better Choice by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares during the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BTTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.26. 29,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,878. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.59. Better Choice Company Inc. has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Better Choice ( NASDAQ:BTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 77.04% and a negative net margin of 76.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

