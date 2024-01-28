Callan Capital LLC Buys 320 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $725,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $789,000. Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 42,931 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,420 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,744,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,090. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $157.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.53. The company has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

