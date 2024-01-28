Callan Capital LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of XBI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.24. 8,264,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,828,479. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.64.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

