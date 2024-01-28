Callan Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,920,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.21 and its 200-day moving average is $269.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $303.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

