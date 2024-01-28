Callan Capital LLC Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.7% in the third quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 32,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,424,000 after acquiring an additional 60,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,941,862 shares of company stock valued at $314,052,926. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.94.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2 %

TMUS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,882,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,782. The stock has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.73 and its 200-day moving average is $146.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

