Callan Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,912,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,117 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 6.5% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $60,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,153,000 after buying an additional 10,562,341 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,038,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,159 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $33.89.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

