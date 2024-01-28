Callan Capital LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,728,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $57.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

