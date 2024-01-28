Callan Capital LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $871,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $236.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.26 and its 200-day moving average is $255.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

