Callan Capital LLC Has $290,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,812,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,111,223. The company has a market capitalization of $174.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.