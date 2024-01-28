Callan Capital LLC Has $416,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.6 %

SPGI stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $446.60. The company had a trading volume of 787,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,937. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $450.32. The company has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

