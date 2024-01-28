Callan Capital LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $164.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $167.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

