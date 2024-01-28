Callan Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $201,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $607,966.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $105.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.39.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.57). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 55.01%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.82 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.95%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

