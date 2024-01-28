Callan Capital LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.98. 1,912,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,218. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.77 and a 200 day moving average of $213.96. The company has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

