Callan Capital LLC Purchases 1,905 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 73.0% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $17,194,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 18,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 4.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Blackstone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 113,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $124.57 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.91.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

