Callan Capital LLC Purchases 670 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 270.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after acquiring an additional 827,253 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,430,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,903,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2,515.4% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 31,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $182.96 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $192.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

