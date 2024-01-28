Callan Capital LLC Sells 151 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Callan Capital LLC lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $244.82 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.99 and a 200 day moving average of $254.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.17.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

