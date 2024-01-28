Callan Capital LLC Sells 2,089 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Callan Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $15,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 519.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FNDA opened at $54.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

