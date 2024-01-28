Callan Capital LLC Takes $442,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 803,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $51.93. 1,749,839 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

