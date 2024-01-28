Callan Capital LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,082,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 11.1% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $103,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after buying an additional 601,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after buying an additional 377,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHB opened at $56.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.