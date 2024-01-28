Cambria Africa (LON:CMB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.24

Shares of Cambria Africa Plc (LON:CMB – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Cambria Africa shares last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,815,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.24.

Cambria Africa plc is a principal investment arm of Ventures Africa Limited. It was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

