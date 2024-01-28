Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Position Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after buying an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,341,000 after purchasing an additional 157,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,025 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,599,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,399,000 after purchasing an additional 43,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

CPT opened at $95.75 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average of $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.39%.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

