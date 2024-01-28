Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 198,072 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

