Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$170.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTC.A shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$152.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$172.00 to C$167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$177.00 to C$153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total value of C$293,420.00. Also, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston purchased 350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. Insiders own 2.93% of the company's stock.

CTC.A stock opened at C$148.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$142.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$150.95. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$131.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$189.82.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

