Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Shares Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,631 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 3.38% of Canna-Global Acquisition worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition by 24.1% during the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 85,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,942,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,994,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,394,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CNGL opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $11.17.

Canna-Global Acquisition Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

