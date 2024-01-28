Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Capcom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Capcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capcom

Capcom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CCOEY opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46. Capcom has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $23.46.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capcom had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capcom will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.