Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.62.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 4.7 %

COF stock opened at $138.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.62. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $139.48. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.