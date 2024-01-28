Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$43.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$46.36.

Shares of CPX opened at C$36.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$35.11 and a 52 week high of C$46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.89. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 13.68%. On average, analysts predict that Capital Power will post 3.8217617 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

