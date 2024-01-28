Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 1,572 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,964 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIO opened at $70.77 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.31.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

