Capital Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.0 %

ICE stock opened at $127.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $129.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.90. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

