Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $514,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,758,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,391,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 61,705 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,146,000. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

