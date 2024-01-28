Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,968,161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,842 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 5.6% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.11% of Visa worth $452,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.48.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.94. 8,586,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,572. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $272.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

