Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 2,732 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMX. UBS Group boosted their target price on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

América Móvil Price Performance

AMX opened at $18.05 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About América Móvil

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.