Capital Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 667,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 422,725 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,320,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 187,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 130,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,841.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,403,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTO. Bank of America cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.